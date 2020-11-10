Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 2,546 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 1,87,777 while 16 more fatalities took the COVID-19 related death toll to 1,935, a health bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, four were from Faridabad, three each from Gurugram, Sirsa, Bhiwani while two deaths were reported from Fatehabad and one from Jind district, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (714), Faridabad (512), Hisar (191), Rohtak (142), Rewari (112) and Bhiwani (111).

Active cases in the state currently are 17,421 while the recovery rate was 89.69 percent.

