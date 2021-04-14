Noida (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) As many as 2,551 people were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for not wearing face masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

Challans were also issued to owners of 1,631 vehicles for flouting traffic rules and COVID-19 protocols, the police said, adding six vehicles were impounded.

Amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, the district police is now carrying out announcements in public places and patrolling crowded ares to raise awareness about the situation.

"As many as 2,551 people found without face masks in public places were issued challans and Rs 2.55 lakh collected from them in fines," a police spokesperson said.

"Action was taken under section 188 (disobeying government order) against 30 people and FIRs were lodged in 10 such cases," the official added.

Owners of 1,631 vehicles were penalised and Rs 70,500 collected from them in fines, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)