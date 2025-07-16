By ,

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to heavy disruptions in public utilities, according to a morning public utility report compiled by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

As of 10:00 AM today, a total of 257 roads, 151 Distribution Transformer (DTR) units, and 171 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.

The situation has worsened since the evening of July 15, 2025, when 199 roads, 68 DTRs, and 171 water supply schemes were reported disrupted.

District-wise, Kullu is significantly affected, with 35 roads blocked due to heavy rain.

Mandi district reports the highest number of disrupted DTRs with 143, and the highest number of water supply schemes disrupted at 142.

Key disruptions in the state include two roads blocked in Chamba and five DTRs disrupted across the subdivisions of Chamba, Tissa, and Bharmour.

12 roads have been blocked in Kangra and across subdivisions, including Nagrota, Shahpur, Palampur, and Jaisinghpur. Furthermore, one DTR has also been disrupted in the Nagrota subdivision.

18 water supply schemes disrupted in the Nurpur subdivision.

In Kullu, 35 roads were blocked due to heavy rain in the subdivisions of Banjar and Nirmand. Two DTRs have also been disrupted in the Thalot subdivision.

All affected irrigation and sewerage schemes have been temporarily restored.

In Mandi, 140 roads have been blocked across multiple subdivisions due to heavy rain. Furthermore, 143 DTRs were disrupted in various subdivisions.

In Sirmaur and its subdivisions, 55 roads have been blocked, and 11 water supply schemes have been disrupted in Nohradhar.

In Solan and subdivision Nalagarh, 10 roads are blocked. While in Una and the sub-division Amb, three roads have been blocked.

Additionally, NH 707 near Utri is experiencing continuous sliding, with the road expected to be opened today.

The Badsala Bridge at RD 0/520 on the Link Road to Badsala Road in Solan is closed until further notice due to damage as of July 3, 2025, and falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) Division Bangana for maintenance and technical oversight until August 21, 2025. Vehicular traffic may be diverted to alternate routes.

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Shimla districts currently report no disruptions to roads, DTRs, or water supply schemes. (ANI)

