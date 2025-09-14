New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in Delhi's Usmanpur area, police said on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, information was received around 09:30 PM on September 13 about an unconscious person in a hotel room.

Upon reaching the location, New Usmanpur, the police team found a person identified as Mohit Garg, resident of Brahmpuri, Delhi, aged 26 years, in an unconscious state.

He was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased's body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The forensic team processed the scene and collected relevant evidence. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had hired a room at the hotel, checked in, and hosted a party with his friends. During the party, he became unconscious, police said.

The matter has been recorded, and further investigation is ongoing, they added. (ANI)

