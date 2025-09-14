Kolkata, September 14: Local authorities in Kolkata are all set to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, September 14, 2025. Lottery enthusiasts can check the live Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The game, managed by local authorities in West Bengal, follows a Satta Matka-style format where participants select numbers and place bets. Played every day of the week, Kolkata FF keeps locals engaged with multiple rounds, known as Bazis, throughout the day. The live result feature allows players to track winning numbers immediately after each Bazi.
Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 14, 2025
|
1st Bazi 10:03 AM
|
2nd Bazi 11:33 AM
|
3rd Bazi 01:03 PM
|
4th Bazi 02:33 PM
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
| 5th Bazi 04:03 PM
| 6th Bazi 05:33 PM
| 7th Bazi 07:03 PM
|8th Bazi 08:33 PM
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
In India, lotteries are legal only in select states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, while gambling and betting remain banned nationwide. Kolkata Fatafat, or Kolkata FF, is one such state-run lottery where players need to be physically present in Kolkata to participate. The game is played in multiple rounds called Bazis, where participants must correctly guess numbers and calculate the passing record numbers to win, adding a layer of skill beyond typical lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.
Players looking to understand the rules and improve their chances can refer to numerous YouTube tutorials explaining Kolkata FF’s gameplay and strategies. While the lottery enjoys widespread popularity, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal implications.
