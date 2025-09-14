Kolkata, September 14: Local authorities in Kolkata are all set to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, September 14, 2025. Lottery enthusiasts can check the live Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The game, managed by local authorities in West Bengal, follows a Satta Matka-style format where participants select numbers and place bets. Played every day of the week, Kolkata FF keeps locals engaged with multiple rounds, known as Bazis, throughout the day. The live result feature allows players to track winning numbers immediately after each Bazi.

Kolkata FF results will be declared progressively, starting with the first Bazi at 10 AM, followed by subsequent rounds every 90 minutes. Players can access the Kolkata Fatafat Result and detailed result charts for September 14, 2025, on the websites or dedicated live-result pages. The lottery is exclusive to Kolkata and requires participants to be physically present in the city to engage in the game. With eight Bazis scheduled throughout the day, players get multiple chances to win, making the Kolkata FF result highly anticipated among locals and lottery enthusiasts alike.  Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 14, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM

2nd Bazi 11:33 AM

3rd Bazi 01:03 PM

4th Bazi 02:33 PM

 -

 -

 -

 -

 -

 -

 5th Bazi 04:03 PM  6th Bazi 05:33 PM  7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM
 -  -  -  -
 -  -  -  -

In India, lotteries are legal only in select states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, while gambling and betting remain banned nationwide. Kolkata Fatafat, or Kolkata FF, is one such state-run lottery where players need to be physically present in Kolkata to participate. The game is played in multiple rounds called Bazis, where participants must correctly guess numbers and calculate the passing record numbers to win, adding a layer of skill beyond typical lotteries.  Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players looking to understand the rules and improve their chances can refer to numerous YouTube tutorials explaining Kolkata FF’s gameplay and strategies. While the lottery enjoys widespread popularity, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal implications.

