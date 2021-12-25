New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old DCD staff was allegedly stabbed by a person on Saturday in southeast Delhi's Tughalkabad Extension area, police said.

It was found that the accused was roaming without a mask and the victim asked him to go for a COVID-19 test, following which a quarrel broke out between them and the perpetrator stabbed him, police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Address to The Nation Highlights: From COVID-19 Booster Shots for Senior Citizens to Vaccination for Children of 15-18 Years; Here Are Key Takeaways.

On Saturday at 10:04 am, information was received at the Govindpuri police station regarding the quarrel and stab injury with knife to a DCD staff member at Jagdamba Dispensary, Tughalkabad Extension, police said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that injured Vipin Sharma, a resident of Prahladpur, was admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Citizens Above 60 with Co-morbidities Can Avail ‘Precaution Dose’ Against Coronavirus on Advice of Doctor, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The accused, identified as Ossama Raza (21), was caught on the spot and the knife used was recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Thereafter, a case under relevant sections was registered on the complaint of the injured. Further investigation of the case is in progress, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)