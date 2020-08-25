Ghaziabad, Aug 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in the Shalimar Garden Colony here after a heated argument with her boyfriend, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night, and the body was discovered by the victim's brother around 2 am, they said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the flat, broke open the door, disentangled the body and sent it for an autopsy, Assistant Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar told PTI.

According to the brother, the victim was in a relationship with a man named Neelesh, and the couple were arguing over a video call on Monday night, the police said, adding that the brother heard her threatening to kill herself.

Around 2 am, the brother went to check on her and saw her body hanging from the ceiling fan, they said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she was upset and angry, the ASP said, adding that the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

