Shimla, Oct 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded two coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday that raised the toll to 3,725, while 261 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,23,406, an official said.

The deaths were reported from Kangra and Shimla districts.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Forty-eight more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,17,693, the health official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 1,972 in the state, he added.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)