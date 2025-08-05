New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): 26/11 Mumbai terror Attack alleged mastermind Tahawur Rana has said that he wants to engage a private counsel to represent him. For this purpose, he wants to talk to his family.

Patiala House Court on Tuesday reserved the order on this issue after receiving replies from the NIA and Jail authorities.

The court will pronounce the order on August 7. Till now, he has been represented by a legal aid counsel.

Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh, after receiving the response of jail authorities and NIA on Rana's application, reserved the order.

Legal Aid Counsel Piyush Sachdev appeared for Tahawur Rana. He confirmed that the court has reserved the order for August 7.

On August 1, the court disposed of an application of Rana seeking a regular telephone facility for his family in view of the denial of the facility by the jail authorities.

Earlier, he was permitted to make a single call to his family.

Rana is in judicial custody after NIA interrogation in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack case.

Rana is the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai Attack. He was extradited from the USA in April this year.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 9 filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tahawur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case.

The court had extended the judicial custody of Rana till August 13.

This supplementary charge sheet contains procedural documents like arrest memo, seizure memo and other documents, Rana's counsel Piyush Sachdev had told ANI.

The main charge sheet was filed by the NIA in December 2011.

On June 9, the Court had granted Tahawwur Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call was strictly conducted in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana, who was extradited from the United States.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks. The agency argued for further custody, citing his evasive behaviour during questioning and lack of cooperation. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA in the proceedings, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defended Rana.

64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, Rana, was extradited recently in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured. (ANI)

