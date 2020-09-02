Surat, Sep 2 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat reported265 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which pushed the district's tally to 21,666, the health department said.

This is the highest one-day rise for any district in the state on Wednesday, it said.

With six deaths, the fatality count in Surat rose to 824, it said.

It reported over 300 recoveries on Wednesday.

With 332 patients getting discharge, the number of recovered cases rose to 17,878, the department said.

As many as four deaths were reported in the rural parts, and two in the city. Out of the 265 new cases, 176 were reported in the city.

A total of 256 patients recovered from city hospitals, and 76 in rural areas, taking the total recoveries in the district to 332 during the day, the department said in its release.

According to Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), a total of 14,065 patients have been discharged so far, taking the recovery rate in the city to 83.6 per cent.

As many as 32,167 people have been placed under quarantine in the city.

All these persons have been home quarantined after getting exposed to COVID-19 patients, the SMC said.

Also, as per the zonal bifurcation of cases in the city, Katargam locality has reported the highest number of 3,144 cases so far,followed by Rander at 2,407 and Athwa at 2,394.

