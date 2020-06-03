India News | 267 New COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 4,063.

It said the state has 2494 active cases and 53 persons have died due to virus in the state. (ANI)

