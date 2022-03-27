Amaravati, Mar 27 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 27 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 55 recoveries but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a sum of 23,19,475 positives, 23,04,378 recoveries and 14,730 deaths.

The number of active cases came down to 367, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 11 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Half of the remaining 12 districts reported zero new cases, while the others added between 1 and 7 each.

