Khammam (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Twenty-seven girl students from a residential school in Wyra of Telangana's Khammam district on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Khammam District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), COVID-19 tests were conducted on 650 students of Wyra's residential school - Gurukul school - after some girl students complained of headaches.

"Out of 650 students, 27 girls tested positive for COVID-19. We have instructed the school authorities to isolate all students," the DMHO said.

"Students who tested positive have left for their homes after we provided them with medical kits," the official added.

The principal of the government-run residential school, M Lakshmi said that around 27 girls of classes 8, 9, and 10 have tested positive for the virus.

"We have taken all the precautions and maintained hygiene but as a couple of students had gone to their homes and came back, they reported COVID positive," said the principal.

"One of the girl students has a cold and flu. She underwent COVID-19 test at her home and tested positive after which her parents informed the school authorities about it. Following this information, with the help of a government hospital, we conducted COVID-19 tests, and around 27 students were found to be positive," she added.

Telangana reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 3,575. (ANI)

