Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI): A 27-year-old woman, Aishwarya Thatikonda, from Hyderabad was among the nine people killed when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Dallas in the US state of Texas, according to information received by her family here.

Aishwarya, daughter of a district judge in Ranga Reddy district court, was working in Texas as a project engineer, a friend of the judge told mediapersons here on Monday.

Aishwarya's family stays at Saroornagar here. She did her civil engineering from a college in the city and completed her masters in the US after which she had been working there for more than two years.

Aishwarya had spoken to her family members before the incident on Saturday, and when they called her back after learning about the shooting they did not get any response, according to the judge's friend.

"The family got the information about (her death) on Sunday. They are in a shock. They have been told that efforts were being made to send her body by Wednesday," the judge's friend said. Aishwarya was shopping with a friend when they were shot by the gunman at the Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, the New York Post newspaper reported. The shooting erupted around 3.30 PM on Saturday as throngs of shoppers filled the outdoor mall. The 33-year-old gunman was shot dead by a police officer, the report said.

