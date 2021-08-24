Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradsesh, raising the death toll to 22,794, while the number of cases rose to 17,09,152 with 28 fresh infections, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The new fatalities were reported from Prayagraj and Deoria, the UP government said in the statement.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, six were registered in Mathura, followed by three each in Lucknow and Gorakhpur, and two each in Prayagraj and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In the past 24 hours, 34 patients have recovered from the viral disease, and have been discharged, taking the recovery count to 16,86,006 in Uttar Pradesh.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 352 in the state, according to the statement.

