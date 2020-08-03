Panaji, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Goa increased by 286 on Monday to reach 6,816, while three deaths took the toll to 56, an official said.

A total of 208 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 4,876, leaving the state with 1,884 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Hindutva Leader Sambhaji Bhide Says Lord Ram's Idol in Ayodhya Should Have Moustache: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

"A 72-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and a 70-year- old woman died. On Monday, 3,248 samples were tested, of which 286 were positive, 1,979 negative and reports of 938 are awaited," he informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,816, new cases 286, deaths 56, discharged 4,876, active cases 1,884, samples tested till date 1,35,692.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: 'Arrival of Guests Aged Above 90 Not Appropriate', Says Temple Trust Amid Confusion Over Invite to LK Advani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)