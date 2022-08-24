Gangtok, Aug 24 (PTI) At least 29 persons were injured, seven seriously and one critically, in a bus mishap at 7th Mile in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, police said.

Of the injured 24 were students of SRM University campus at Tadong here. They were on their way to Ranipool in East Sikkim district, about six km from 7th Mile, the police said.

The injured were rescued and rushed to the Manipal Central Referral Hospital from where the critically injured, a student, was referred to a hospital at Siliguri in West Bengal, the police said.

The accident occured when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Siliguri from here, lost control over it at a steep incline and the vehicle crashed into a wall next to the road, police said.

The roof of the bus was torn away from the body of the bus under the impact of the crash.

Sikkim Transport Minister Sanjit Kharel rushed to the hospital and spoke to the doctors. He asked the hospital administration to take all steps to treat the injured and assured support from the state government for the treatment of the victims.

Chief Minister P S Tamang announced that the Sikkim government will bear all costs for the treatment of the injured.

The driver of the bus is believed to be absconding after the accident, the police said.

The accident site had witnessed an accident by a bus carrying students of St Xaviers College, Ranchi, a month ago. A total 22 students were then injured.

