Ballia (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a village here, police said on Thursday.

Kishan Singh alias Bhullan got married three months ago. He was a drug addict and under depression, a police officer said.

Using a 'dupatta', he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his house in Kureji village in Gadwar area, police said.

