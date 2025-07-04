Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 4 (ANI): The 2nd Chalou Football Tournament concluded at Chalou Football Ground on Friday with an exciting final match followed by a vibrant cultural performance.

Organised from 21 June to 04 July 2025, the tournament featured 34 teams from across the Imphal East District of Manipur, competing in an exciting 9-a-side football format.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conferred With 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago' During Ceremonial Event at President's House in Port of Spain (See Pics and Videos).

The final match witnessed an electrifying contest between Nongren FC and Central High School, with Central High School emerging victorious, clinching the championship title with a final score of 4-1. The ground resonated with cheers as the champions lifted the trophy before a packed and enthusiastic crowd.

Over a fun-filled two weeks, the tournament showcased fierce competition, remarkable goals and outstanding performances from young footballers representing the region. Beyond celebrating the sport, the event fostered unity and youth engagement within the community.

Also Read | CCI Directs Aditya Birla’s UltraTech, Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements To Furnish Financial Records After ONGC Alleges Cartelisation in Its Tenders.

The closing ceremony recognized individual excellence with several awards. Kh Azlan from Nongren FC was named the Best Player of the Tournament. Tongbran Basan of Central High School received the Best Goalkeeper award. Meanwhile, Monish from Central High School emerged as the Highest Goal Scorer, netting 4 goals.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, local artists from Chalou village presented a colourful cultural programme that celebrated the rich heritage of the region, captivating the audience.

The tournament was organised by Chalou Football Club in collaboration with the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna. The event was honoured by the presence of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Red Shield Division, as Chief Guest, alongside senior military dignitaries, local leaders, and community members.

Addressing the gathering, the General Officer affirmed, "The Army will continue to engage the people of Manipur to promote and encourage sports, education, culture, and skill development."

While the tournament emphasised sporting spirit and community bonding, it also aimed to channelise the youth energy positively and showcase local talent. The overwhelming participation, exemplary sportsmanship, and enthusiastic crowds reflected the growing passion for football in Manipur, a state widely recognised as the sporting heartbeat of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)