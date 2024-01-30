Leh/Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck Ladakh on Tuesday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres in Leh at 5.39 am.

