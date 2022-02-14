Jorhat (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Jorhat area of Assam on Monday afternoon, National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

Also Read | Kerala to Act Tough Against People Who Violate Trekking Rules, Says State Ministers After 23-Year-Old Trekker Rescued From a Forest.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Centre Ready To Talk With North East Militants, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)