Baharampu, Aug 26: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 30 km southeast of Baharampur here on Wednesday, informed the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Earlier this morning, tremors with magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale were also felt in Durgapur here, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Earthquake in West Bengal: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Durgapur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 26-08-2020, 07:54:02 IST, Lat: 23.79 and Long: 88.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 110 km ENE of Durgapur, West Bengal," the NCS tweeted.

