Kolkata, August 26: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was reported from West Bengal on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck Durgapur region in the state. Reports by the National Centre for Seismology inform that the earthquake occurred today at 7:54 am. There was no report of injury to any person or damage to property as per initial reports, officials said.

On Tuesday, a mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit parts of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake struck parts of Tehri Garhwal at 6:18 pm. No loss of life or property was immediately reported.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 7:54 am in Durgapur, West Bengal: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

On August 23, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra with the epicentre being village Aaina near Dahanu tehsil. No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it. On August 15, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in Gujarat's Saurashtra region with its epicenter near Lalpur in Jamnagar district. The tremors struck at 5.07 pm with the epicenter 29 km East-North East from Lalpur and depth of 4.3 km, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).