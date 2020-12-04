Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Mayurbhanj in Odisha on Friday, said National Centre for Seismology.

The quake occurred at 2:13 am today, National Centre for Seismology informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

