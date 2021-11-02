Shillong, Nov 2 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with 1.1 kg of heroin in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle transporting drugs from Manipur to Shillong was intercepted at the entry point to the city, Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said.

Two persons were present in the vehicle, and after a thorough search, 100 soapboxes of heroin were seized, he said.

The duo was immediately arrested, he added.

Another man, to whom the drugs worth around Rs 2 crore were to be delivered, was also arrested, he said.

As per the preliminary probe, the drugs were trafficked from Myanmar for sale in Shillong, police said.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

At present, the trio is in COVID-19 quarantine and will be produced in court as and when protocols permit, the police officer said.

