Itanagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 20 lakh near the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and CRPF intercepted a vehicle at the Banderdewa check gate.

During the search of the vehicle, 40 gram of heroin concealed in a green plastic bag under the car's bonnet were recovered, Naharlagun's SP Nyelam Nega said.

The driver, identified as Tania Tatar (30) of Pachin Colony in Naharlagun, was arrested on the spot, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the investigators that the heroin was sourced from Jiten Biswas, a suspected drug peddler at Harmuti in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

A raid was subsequently conducted on Tuesday at Biswas's residence in Parbotipur in Harmuti with the assistance of the Assam Police, and 456.17 gram of heroin were found, the SP said.

Additionally, 10 tablets of Nitrazepam were also seized. Following the seizures, Biswas (35) and his associate Pushe Chetry (34) were arrested, he said.

All three accused were booked under the NDPS Act, police said.

