Palghar, Jan 7 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying illegally in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a search in Vasai area on January 4 and apprehended the three persons, in the age group of 23 to 45 years.

During questioning, it was found that they did not possess valid documents for staying in India, the official from Vasai police station said.

The three persons were subsequently placed under arrest and a case was registered against them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules and the Foreigners Act.

