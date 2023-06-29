Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pond here in Bahria village in Mirzapur area on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when five children went to take bath in a pond. While two swam to safety, Monu (9), Shiva (8) and Rehan (10) drowned, they said.

Also Read | TCS Bribes-for-Jobs Scandal: Six Employees Fired, Six Staffing Firms Banned, Says N Chandrasekaran.

The bodies were later fished out by the police with the help of locals, they said.

A probe is on in the matter.

Also Read | India's first Police Drone Unit Launched: Chennai Gets Country's First Police Drone Unit For Aerial Surveillance Over Tamil Nadu Capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)