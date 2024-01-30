Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and 14 others injured in the exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, an official said.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

Also Read | Who Are Kataib Hezbollah? The Iran-Backed Militia Blamed for Killing Three US Soldiers in Jordan.

The injured are now out of danger and are undergoing treatment in Raipur.

The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

Also Read | Land for Job Scam Case: ED Questions Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for Eight Hours (Watch Video).

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and the 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

Notably, as many as 22 jawans were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh in 2021 during an encounter along the Sukma-Bijapur border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)