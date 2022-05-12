Sonbhadra (UP), May 12 (PTI) Three people, including a 70-year-old woman, were killed and 12 others injured after the pickup van they were travelling in overturned, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle carrying over 15 passengers overturned near Nagwa turn on Wednesday night.

A police team that reached the spot rushed the injured to a nearby government hospital, where the condition of two of them is said to be critical.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case has been filed in connection with the accident, police said.

