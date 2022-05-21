Azamgarh (UP), May 20 (PTI) A woman and two children died and nine people were injured in a head-on collision between a tempo and a pickup truck here on Friday, police said.

The accident took place under the Phoolpur police station area of the district, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised, local Station House Officer Anil Singh said.

The deceased were identified by the police as Alia (8), Sahil (15) and Nirmala (35).

