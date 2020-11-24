Noida (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three more fatalities linked to COVID-19 that pushed its death toll to 80, while the district's infection tally surged to 21,801 with 152 new cases on Tuesday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 1,276 from 1,302 on the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fourth highest in the state.

According to the department's data, 178 more patients were discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 20,445, the fifth highest in the state.

With the death toll reaching 80, the district now has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent.

The recovery rate of patients reached 93.78 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose slightly to 23,928 from 23,776 on Monday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,99,507 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,615 on Tuesday, the data showed.

