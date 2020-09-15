Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Three people, who had gone to take bath in the Yamuna river in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday, died due to drowning, while three others accompanying them went missing, police said.

Among the six are a woman, two girls and three teenage boys, the police said.

The incident took place near Jalmana village, Station House Officer of the Bapoli police station Shri Bhagwan said.

While bathing in the river, three of them went to a deep end and the others were carried away by the water current while trying to save them.

"The bodies of three people have been pulled out, while the others are also feared drowned in the incident. Divers have been pressed into service for their search,” he said, adding that three among the six people were members of a family.

