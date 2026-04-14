New interactive flat panel with Android 16, 8GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and AI classroom tools, redefining digital learning for schools, colleges, and training centers in India.

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 14: NITEK, one of India's fastest-growing education technology brands, has announced the launch of its next-generation interactive flat panel -- a device that brings Android 16, high-performance processing, and purpose-built AI tools to Indian classrooms for the first time. With this launch, NITEK becomes one of the very few interactive flat panel brands in India, and the first in Gujarat, to ship a classroom display running Android 16 out of the box.

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The announcement signals a sharp shift in what educators should expect from an interactive flat panel in 2026 -- not just a larger screen, but a genuinely smarter, faster, and more future-ready classroom tool.

Why Android 16 Changes Everything for Classroom TechnologyMost interactive flat panels sold in India today still run Android 11 or Android 13. While these versions remain functional for basic tasks, they are increasingly unable to support the latest educational apps, security protocols, and AI-driven tools that modern classrooms demand.

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Android 16 changes that equation entirely. Teachers using NITEK's new interactive flat panel will immediately notice broader app compatibility -- platforms like Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, BYJU'S, and Khan Academy perform at their best on the latest OS. More importantly, the AI tools that are now reshaping how content is delivered in classrooms -- auto-annotation, smart handwriting recognition, and voice-activated controls -- require a modern platform to run reliably.

For school administrators and procurement heads evaluating interactive flat panels, OS version is no longer a footnote. It is a primary factor determining how long an investment will remain relevant.

Built to Solve Real Classroom ProblemsNITEK designed this interactive flat panel by listening carefully to teachers, principals, and training managers across Gujarat and Maharashtra. The problems they described were consistent:

- Panels that slow down midway through a class when multiple apps are open

- Lag while switching between a video, a PDF, and a whiteboard

- Storage filling up within months, limiting content libraries

- Displays that struggle with poor lighting or classroom acoustics

The new NITEK interactive flat panel directly addresses each of these pain points:

- Android 16 + Powerful CPU: Handles multiple simultaneous apps -- video playback, digital whiteboard, browser -- without any slowdown.

- 8GB RAM: Smooth multitasking from the first class of the day to the last. No restarts, no freezing.

- Up to 1TB Expandable Storage: Schools can store full curriculum content, recorded lessons, and simulations locally without depending on unstable internet connections.

- 25-Watt Speakers: Clear, room-filling audio that ensures students at the back of the classroom hear every word.

- Advanced AI Tools: Built-in AI assists teachers with annotation, content suggestions, and real-time engagement features.

Not High-Tech. Right-Tech.

NITEK has built its reputation not by chasing specifications, but by understanding what actually works inside an Indian classroom. The brand's internal philosophy -- "Not high-tech. Right-tech." -- reflects a commitment to usability over complexity.

A teacher with no prior experience using an interactive flat panel should be able to walk into a NITEK-equipped classroom and start a lesson confidently within minutes. The interface is clean, the tools are intuitive, and the hardware is built to handle real-world conditions -- variable classroom lighting, dust, heat, and the occasional rough handling that comes with active school environments.

Whether the setting is a primary school in a small town, a coaching institute in Ahmedabad, or a corporate training centre in Mumbai, NITEK's interactive flat panel is designed to perform without IT support standing by.

A Platform That Grows with Your InstitutionOne of the most common regrets expressed by school administrators who bought interactive flat panels three to four years ago is that their hardware aged faster than expected. Within two years, the panels were running unsupported software and couldn't keep up with newer apps.

NITEK has approached this problem structurally. The new interactive flat panel includes an OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) slot, which allows institutions to upgrade the internal computing module in the future without replacing the display itself. Combined with Android 16 at launch, this means institutions are buying a platform that is built to last five to seven years -- not just the typical two to three.

NITEK also backs every installation with a three-year comprehensive warranty covering parts, labour, and on-site engineer visits, plus full teacher training included as standard -- not as a paid add-on.

"Indian classrooms deserve technology that was engineered for Indian classrooms. This launch is our clearest statement yet that we are building for the long term -- for the teachers who use these panels every day, and for the students whose learning depends on them working reliably."

-- NITEK Leadership Team

About NITEKFounded in 2018, NITEK is a proudly Indian interactive flat panel brand with 500+ institutional deployments across schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and corporate training centres. With a focus on combining Indian engineering with global display standards, NITEK has earned recognition as one of the most trusted interactive flat panel brands in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and beyond.

The brand offers interactive flat panels in sizes ranging from 55" to 98", with each model engineered for specific room depths and use cases. All NITEK panels come with built-in digital whiteboard software, wireless screen mirroring, annotation tools, and quiz features -- making them complete classroom solutions, not just displays.

To schedule a free live demo of the new NITEK interactive flat panel, visit www.nitek.in or contact your nearest NITEK regional representative.

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