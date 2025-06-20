India News | 3 Farmers Including Woman Killed Due to Lightning in Kanpur Dist

Kanpur (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Three farmers, including a woman, were killed after being struck by lightning in separate incidents across the Sajeti and Bidhnu areas of Kanpur, officials said.

All the three deaths were reported on Thursday evening, they said.

Circle Officer (Ghatampur) Krishnakant Yadav confirmed the incidents and said, "The administrative officials of Ghatampur tehsil have also gathered information about the incidents and dependents of the deceased farmers to provide them permissible relief amount."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed condolence over the death, according to an official statement.

The first incident occurred in Kurseda village of Sajeti, where Sarjan Gupta(47) was killed while working in his field.

In the second incident, Arvind Pal (57) alias Pappu died after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Bidhanu where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The third victim was Keshkali Nishad (52), a woman farmer, who was also killed by a lightning strike while working in her field. Local farmers took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

