India News | 3 Farmers Including Woman Killed Due to Lightning in Kanpur Dist

Kanpur (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Three farmers, including a woman, were killed after being struck by lightning in separate incidents across the Sajeti and Bidhnu areas of Kanpur, officials said.
All the three deaths were reported on Thursday evening, they said.
Circle Officer (Ghatampur) Krishnakant Yadav confirmed the incidents and said, "The administrative officials of Ghatampur tehsil have also gathered information about the incidents and dependents of the deceased farmers to provide them permissible relief amount."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed condolence over the death, according to an official statement.
