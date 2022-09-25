Shimla, Sept 25 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were feared dead after being washed away in a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, officials said.

State disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said Konata Devi and Surender, both residents of Dharedi, and Khodi village-resident Roshan Lal were washed away in the flash flood that took place at Bakani in Dhimla gram panchayat.

Besides eight foot bridges and a cowshed were also washed away in the flash flood, he added.

