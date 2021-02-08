Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], February 8 (ANI): Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police Commandos on Saturday in a joint operation in the Bishnupur district of Manipur arrested three accused who allegedly had approximately Rs 2 crore worth of brown sugar in their possession.

Traffickers and recovered contraband were handed over to Manipur Police, said Assam Rifles in an official release.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles in an official statement said that the joint team of Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police in a search operation intercepted three individuals in the Kumbi bazaar area of Bishnupur and recovered 50 packets of Brown Sugar from them.

IG Assam Rifles further said, "The traffickers were identified as Sasat Guite, Thangsei Guite both residents of Gamphajol in Churachandpur district and Warepam Ramesh Singh, a resident of Fubala Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district of Manipur. The apprehended individuals along with seized contraband were handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further investigation."

Meanwhile, on the same day, in another successful joint operation of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, heroin worth approximately Rs 30 lakh was seized in Imphal East district of Manipur. (ANI)

