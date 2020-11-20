New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested along with his two associates for allegedly killing a rickshaw-puller here, police said on Friday.

One of the accused, identified as Ajimuddin, suspected that his wife was having an affair with another man and hatched a plan to implicate her lover in an attempt to suicide case, they said.

So Ajimuddin along with his associates called the the victim on the pretext of transporting goods on his rickshaw, killed him and fled the spot. Ajimuddin left behind a suicide mentioning the name of his wife's lover in it, police said.

The other two accused has been identified as Nandan Kumar (22), and Habib (48), both residents of Loni, Ghaziabad, they said.

Police received information on Tuesday that a man had fallen from a rooftop of a house. The injured was admitted in BJRM hospital where he died during the treatment.

The deceased was later identified as Aalam, a resident of Geeta Colony. He was a rickshaw-puller, police said, adding that his post-mortem was conducted.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the spot which had the names of some people.

During investigation, police found that it was not a suicide, following which a case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Mahendra Park police station, a senior police officer said.

"Ajimuddin and Nandan Kumar were arrested on Thursday and Habib was arrested on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Police said Ajimuddin suspected that his wife was having an affair with a man named Farman, they said. They used to fight on the issue. Earlier, during a fight, Ajimuddin had assaulted his wife with a stick, police said.

Ajimuddin's wife had filed a case of 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) against him and he suspected that due to Farman, his wife had approached the police, the officer said.

After coming out of jail, Ajimuddin approached his cousin Habib.

Habib told him to kill another man and make it look like a suicide. He told Ajimuddin to leave a suicide note mentioning the name of Farman so that he could be falsely implicated for abetting the suicide, police said.

Habib then called Aalam to the roof of the house on the pretext of transporting goods on his rickshaw, police said.

They hit him on the head with a stone and killed him, left behind a suicide note mentioning Farman's name in it and fled the spot, police said.

Both Ajimuddin and Habib have criminal antecedents, police added.

