Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) A large quantity of gelatin sticks and detonators were seized and three people detained here on Thursday on the charge of transporting the explosive materials illegally, Police said.

A total of 1,800 detonators and 1,600 gelatin sticks were found from two cars of the trio near a toll plaza during a check by a police team based on credible information, they said.

The three were into transportation and supplying explosive materials to the needy people for illegal operations, including blasting boulders by real estate developers, in different areas, police said.

They used to source the explosives from licensed explosive dealers by offering more money than the rates for legal sales.

The two cars used for the illegal transportation of explosives were also seized and a case had been registered, police added.

