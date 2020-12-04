Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Illegal sandalwood worth Rs 70 lakh was seized and three people were arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police's Crime Branch seized around 4.60 quintals of sandalwood from Dalajodi forest in the Tangi police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. Incriminating articles have also been seized from their possession, police said.

