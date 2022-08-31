Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Three people, including a Nepali resident, were arrested with sharp-edged weapons here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Govind, a resident of Nepal, while he was headed towards Bishnahin from Deoli, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Exhibition at Delhi Metro Station To Tell Tales of Valour, Courage of Indian Heroes.

He had some sharp-edged weapons in his possession, police said.

In a separate incident, two men -- Malkeet Singh and Amrit Singh -- coming from R S Pura to Satwari were held after sharp-edged weapons were seized from their vehicle, they said.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2022: PM Narendra Modi Performs 'Aarti' at Piyush Goyal's Residence in Delhi on Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video).

The three have been booked under the Arms Act, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)