Fire break out at a Market complex in Odisha (photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 9 (ANI): At least three people were left injured after a fire broke out at a market complex in Odisha'a Puri district, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri, a district in Odisha.

Also Read | Dog Beaten to Death by Three to Four Guards in Greater Noida Society, FIR Filed.

"Three people have been injured. They have been admitted to hospital for treatment," Gokul Ranjan Das, IIC Town Police Station, Puri said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the filing of the report.

Also Read | Pakistan Is Under Law of Jungle, Says Imran Khan After Police Stop Lahore Rally.

Firefighting units were mobilised at the spot, said official.

"Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, " further added the official.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)