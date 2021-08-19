Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Three people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Saraf Kadal area of the city on Thursday, officials said here.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces vehicle at Saraf Kadal in old city at around 9.20 pm," they said.

They said two cops and a civilian sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition was stated to stable, officials added.

