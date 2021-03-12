Barddhaman (WB), Mar 12 (PTI) Three people were killed and another person was injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place early in the morning at Kulgaria in Galsi police station area when the truck driver suddenly applied the brakes of his vehicle, an officer said, adding the car occupants, all hailing from Bhagalpur district of Bihar, were going to Kolkata to attend a marriage function.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, he said.

The truck driver was arrested and produced before a court, which granted him bail, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)