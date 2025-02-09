Satna, February 9: Three persons were killed and ten others injured when a mini truck carrying people to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday, police said. The truck overturned after the collision which took place at around 1.30 am on Satna-Chitrakoot state highway, located 45 km from the district headquarters, Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve said.

The incident led a traffic jam on the road which was later cleared by police. The deceased were occupants of the pickup truck (mini truck), which was carrying people from Jabalpur in MP to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the official said. Indore Road Accident: 6 Killed, 16 Injured in Collision Between Bike, Mini-Bus and Tanker Near Manpur Area (Watch Video).

The people in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot, he said. The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Patel (52), Manisha Patel (31) and her son Jitendra Patel (11), the official said. Ten other occupants of the two vehicles were injured and undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

