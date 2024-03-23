Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Mar 23 (PTI) At least three members of a marriage party were killed and eight others were seriously injured after their bus collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

Those who were killed in the accident were children, aged between six months and six years, a senior officer said.

The accident occurred near Tati village in Kudu area, around 60 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when the bus-truck collision took place, he said.

"Three children were killed in the accident. Eight others, including the truck driver, were seriously injured and sent to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," Kudu Police Station in-charge Kuldeep Raj Toppo told PTI.

The marriage party went to a wedding ceremony in Ranchi district's Boreya area.

The bus was on its way to Gumla district when the accident occurred, he added.

