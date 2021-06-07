Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Three persons were killed including a patient after an ambulance they were travelling in hit a tree in Mundayad in Kannur district on Monday morning.

The driver of the ambulance lost control of the ambulance and crashed with the tree.

The deceased have been identified as Bijo (45), Rajina (37) and driver Nidhinraj (40) of Payyavur and one person identified as Benny who sustained grievous injuries was taken to a nearby hospital.

The mishap took place when the patient Bijo was being taken to a private hospital in Kannur from Mercy Hospital in Payyavur due to a low oxygen level in his blood, informed local police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

