Sambhal (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Three people, including a mother-son duo, lost their lives when two motorcycles collided here, police said on Wednesday.

Circle officer K K Saroj said three others got injured in the accident which occurred on Tuesday evening in Gunnaur Police Station area.

Kusuma Devi (45), her son Raman Kumar (22) and another person Kalu (26) died in the incident, Sarij said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

