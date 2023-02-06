Siliguri, Feb 6 (PTI) Three people were killed as an ambulance collided head-on with a truck in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri on Monday, police said.

The accident happened in Fulbari's Amaidighi in New Jalpaiguri police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Bapan Ghosh, Jhatu Saha and Prashanta Ray, police said.

The accident happened when the family was returning home to Mainaguri from the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with a patient.

Police said they are investigating the case.

