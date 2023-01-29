Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Three people were killed and four injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ahor police station area late on Saturday night, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Girdhar Singh said Kalu Singh (24), the president of the students' union of the Government PG College, Jalore, was travelling in an SUV with six others when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.

Kalu Singh, Karan Singh (25) and Kailash (25) died. Four people were injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the injured were discharged after being administered first aid, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem examination on Sunday, he said.

A case is being registered against the truck driver, Girdhar Singh said.

